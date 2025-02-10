Naanum Rowdy Dhaan OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer online

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan remains an iconic film for more than one reason. There seems to be a sense of never-ending love for the Tamil rom-com directed by Dhanush. And now, the film is all set for an OTT release.

When and where to watch Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan is now all set to stream online on SimplySouth. The formal announcement was made by the OTT giant on their X (formerly Twitter) account. Fans of the Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer can watch it from February 10, 2025. However, the film cannot be watched in India.

Sharing the post, the streaming giant penned “Raghul Thatha: Naanum Rowdy dhaan. Stream the blockbuster comedy-drama #NaanumRowdyDhaan, now on Simply South worldwide, excluding India.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan narrates the unimaginable love story between a roadside thug, Pandi, who falls for a girl with hearing impairment, Kadhu. However, things take a very different turn when the latter makes a surprising request to Pandi, seeking his help to find the whereabouts of her father.

Pandi learns that the dreaded gangster Killi had already killed Kadhu’s father on the same fateful night when the two had met for the first time. While Pandi tries to hide this from Kadhu, she ends up discovering it nonetheless and immediately decides to hunt down Killi.

What follows is the conquest of Pandi and his gang in fulfilling Kadhu’s wish to kill Killi, since a rival politician starts his political rally on that very same day. While Pandi and his team back off from the plan at the last moment, Kadhu gets determined to fight the villain on her own.

Unfortunately, she gets knocked out by Killi at the very first blow, and it is Pandi who turns rescuer for her. While Killi gets killed by his political nemesis, he falsely takes credit for defeating the former to impress Kadhu.

Cast and crew of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

The film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, Mansoor Ali Khan and others in the lead roles. Directed by Dhanush, the movie is backed by his own production house, Wunderbar Films. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.