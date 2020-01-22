Naarappa: Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati go gaga about Venkatesh Daggubati's fierce look in Asuran remake
Tamil star Dhanush's Tamil film Asuran released a couple of months ago and it opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. The film not only received love from all over the country but also witnessed strong 100 days run at the box office. Well, now the film is being remade in Telugu starring Venkatesh Daggubati. The makers unveiled the first look of Venkatesh from the Telugu film titled Naarappa. Directed by Sreekanth Addala, the first look is fierce and Venky Mama is slaying it with his never seen before avatar.
Fierce Venky Mama slaying it with #Naarappa
Can't wait to see him in action!! #Naarappa #Venkatesh74 #VictoryVenkatesh @SureshProdns @Venkymama @theVcreations pic.twitter.com/wF4STjuAa8
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 22, 2020
After Venky Mama alongside Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati is set to entertain for Naarappa, a Telugu remake. It marks his 74th film. Suresh Productions is bankrolling Naarappa with Kalaippuli S Thanu's banner V Creations.
Dhanush has set a huge benchmark with his powerful performance in Tamil film Asuran. It remains to see if Venkatesh Daggubati manages to live up to audiences' expectation with the Telugu remake of Asuran.
What do you have to say about Naarappa first look? Let us know in the comments section below.
Add new comment