Naarappa: Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati go gaga about Venkatesh Daggubati's fierce look in Asuran remake

Tamil star Dhanush's Tamil film Asuran released a couple of months ago and it opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. The film not only received love from all over the country but also witnessed strong 100 days run at the box office. Well, now the film is being remade in Telugu starring Venkatesh Daggubati. The makers unveiled the first look of Venkatesh from the Telugu film titled Naarappa. Directed by Sreekanth Addala, the first look is fierce and Venky Mama is slaying it with his never seen before avatar.

Venkatesh Daggubati's first look from the Asuran Telugu remake is receiving a good response on social media. Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni also took to social media and reacted to the first look of Naarappa. Sharing it on Twitter, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Fierce Venky Mama slaying it with #Naarappa Can't wait to see him in action!!" On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was the first who shared his uncle Venkatesh's first look on social media. He wrote, "Victory V in & as #Naarappa."

Fierce Venky Mama slaying it with #Naarappa Can't wait to see him in action!! #Naarappa #Venkatesh74 #VictoryVenkatesh @SureshProdns @Venkymama @theVcreations pic.twitter.com/wF4STjuAa8 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 22, 2020

After Venky Mama alongside Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati is set to entertain for Naarappa, a Telugu remake. It marks his 74th film. Suresh Productions is bankrolling Naarappa with Kalaippuli S Thanu's banner V Creations.

Dhanush has set a huge benchmark with his powerful performance in Tamil film Asuran. It remains to see if Venkatesh Daggubati manages to live up to audiences' expectation with the Telugu remake of Asuran.

What do you have to say about Naarappa first look? Let us know in the comments section below.

