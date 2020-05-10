Naarappa star Venkatesh Daggubati to play the lead in an upcoming web show? Find Out

The well-known south producer Suresh Babu under his production house, Suresh Productions is hoping to back an exciting new web show starring Venkatesh.

The Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati will reportedly play the lead role, in an upcoming web show. The well-known south producer Suresh Babu under his production house, Suresh Productions is hoping to back an exciting new web show starring Venkatesh. The production house is reportedly in touch with an OTT platform for this web show, which will feature the Naarappa star as the lead character. On the work front, the Venkatesh Daggubati will feature as the lead actor in the upcoming film called Naarappa which is a remake of the south blockbuster Asuran.

The film, with Dhanush in the lead, received a thundering response from the fans and audience members. The film was helmed by Vetri Maaran and also featured talented actress Manju Warrier. The film was a blockbuster hit and the upcoming remake of Asuran with Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead remains to be a highly anticipated flick from the south film industry. The well-known actor from the south film industry, Venkatesh Daggubati, also featured in the superhit film Venky Mama which was helmed by Bobby. This film also featured Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput. The family drama was full of comic moments and thrilling action scenes which included both Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya.

The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the southern flick Venky Mama as it was a fun film with a refreshing cast. The fans are really excited after hearing the news of the Naarappa actor Venkatesh Daggubati starring in a web show. Now, the followers of the actor are waiting for an official announcement about the web show.

