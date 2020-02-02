Naarappa: Venkatesh Daggubati shoots for action scenes in Kurumalai with stunt director Peter Hein?

The first look of the lead star has generated a lot of interest and curiosity among the fans who are now eagerly waiting for the film.

The Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati is reportedly shooting for some crucial action scenes in Kurumalai with the stunt director Peter Hein. The south star Venkatesh Daggubati is essaying the lead in the south drama, Naarappa. This film is a remake of the Dhanush starrer titled Asuran. The film was helmed by Vetri Maaran with Dhanush in the lead. The Vetri Maaran directorial also marked the debut of Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. The film proved to be a smashing hit at the box office. Now, there is also strong buzz that the south siren Amla Paul will star in the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer in a key role.

The film will see Venky Mama actor in a rugged look. The first look of the lead star has generated a lot of interest and curiosity among the fans and the film audience who are now eagerly waiting for the film. The lead actor Venkatesh Daggubati can be seen in a fierce look in the first look poster of the south flick titled Naarappa. The film is helmed by Srikath Addala, and it is backed by D Suresh Babu. The south film Asuran had impressed the audience very deeply and the film has broken many box office records. The fans and audience members had given the film a thundering response at the box office.

The film Asuran had proved to be the biggest opener at the Malaysia box office. Hence, the remake of Asuran called Naarappa with Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead will be releasing amid high expectation from the fans and film audience.

