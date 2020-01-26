Naarappa: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer to release on THIS day? Find Out

Naarappa is a ruthless revenge drama that will see the Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati essay the role played by Dhanush in Asuran.

The Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati has kick started the shoot for his upcoming film called Naarappa. The film is a remake of the blockbuster film Asuran starring south megastar Dhanush. The film Asuran, saw the Malayalam actress Manju Warrier make her Tamil debut. The film was among the most successful films of that year. Asuran broke many box office records. The Dhanush and Manju Warrier starrer received a thundering response from the fans and film audience. The south remake, Naarappa is a ruthless revenge drama that will see the Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati essay the role played by Dhanush in Asuran.

The film with Dhanush in the lead was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran. The film had become the highest grosser on opening day at the Malayasia box office. The remake of the film called Naarappa is currently being shot in Anantapur. The first look poster of the film, Naarappa sees the lead actor Venkatesh Daggubati in a rugged and intense look. The original film Asuran saw the people fighting tooth and nail for their source of livelihood, and now the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer will bring back the chilling tale on the silvers screen. The latest news reports on the south flick, Naarappa, the film will hit the big screen on May 1.

The release date of the film has not yet been announced by the makers of the film. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer will release in May. Srikanth Addala is directing the south film, Naarappa.

