Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release: When and where to watch Sharwanand’s romantic comedy online

Naari Naari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. The film is now all set to begin streaming online just 21 days after its theatrical release.

When and where to watch Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Naari Naari Naduma Murari is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, with streaming set to begin from February 4, 2026. The official update was shared by the streaming platform via its social media handle.

Announcing the release, the team wrote, “Inviting you to the union of love, lies and a lot of confusion. Naari Naari Naduma Murari On Prime, Feb 4.”

Official trailer and plot of Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Naari Naari Naduma Murari follows the story of Gautham, a young man who falls in love with Nithya during a trip to Kerala. As they develop feelings for each other, the couple decides to get married, but their relationship is opposed by Nithya’s father, Ramalingaiah, who believes their love is not genuine.

At Nithya’s insistence, Ramalingaiah eventually agrees to the marriage but demands that it be a court marriage. This makes Gautham hesitant at first, but he ultimately agrees.

Soon after, Gautham reveals to his father, Karthik, that he had previously entered into a court marriage with his college sweetheart, Dia, which is still legally valid. This revelation makes him fear that the truth could upset Nithya and potentially end their relationship.

At the marriage registrar’s office, the registrar, Satyamurthy, recognizes Gautham and threatens to sabotage his wedding plans if a divorce certificate is not produced. This forces Gautham to track down Dia once again, only to discover that she is already married to someone else.

What follows is how Gautham attempts to obtain a divorce from Dia, whether he succeeds in marrying Nithya, and the challenges he faces along the way.

Cast and crew of Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Naari Naari Naduma Murari stars Sharwanand in the lead role, alongside actresses Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha as co-leads. The film also features Sampath Raj, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film’s music is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. The cinematography is handled by Gnana Shekar VS and J. Yuvraj.

