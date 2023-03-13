Naatu Naatu bags the Best Original Song Award, Lady Gaga’s reaction is winning over the netizens; Watch Video

Fans in India are thrilled as Naatu Natu won the Best Original Song Award at the Oscars 2023. The internet saw fans in every corner of the world matching steps to this viral song in the last few months. Yes, it has become a worldwide phenomenon and this historic win marks India’s sixth Oscar. After Slumdog Millionaire’s ‘Jai Ho’ in 2008, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ managed to gain immense popularity. However, it is not just fans in India who are thrilled with the win. At the awards, Lady Gaga whose Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick was also up for nomination gave a heartwarming reaction.

As soon as the winner RRR was announced in the category of Best Original Song Award, Lady Gaga got up from her seat clapping and cheering loudly. Naatu Naatu’s composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose walked up to the stage to loud cheers to receive the award. Gaga’s reaction is winning the hearts of netizens and the video has gone viral on social media platforms. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Gaga is the sweetest person. Like, imagine losing an Oscar and still being so happy someone else won.”

Watch Gaga’s reaction here:

The nominees in the category were Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’, Mitski and David Byrne’s ‘This is a life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Diane Warren’s ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman.

About RRR

RRR is an SS Rajamouli-directed movie featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles. It revolves around the fictional tale of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem, and their fight against the British Raj. The film also casts Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. The song Naatu Naatu is composed by M M Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

