Naatu Naatu gets a stylishly designed tribute with Tesla cars light show in a glorious video

Naatu Naatu has been leading the chartbusters for a year now and got its due as the best original song this year at the Academy Awards for Keeravani from RRR. The international popularity of the song has been a baffling sensation that has even taken the makers by surprise. Naatu Naatu has been ruling the world of TikTok reels and Instagram videos all around the world. Aerial footage tuned to Naatu has been ruling the social media platforms today.

A beautifully synchronized light shows for team RRR at Tesla

Rajamouli took to his official Twitter handle to share a short video of a lovely tribute organized by Tesla for the RRR team. In the video, we can see a beautifully synchronized light show organized with an infinite number of Tesla cars organized in an RRR-shaped formation shot from drones above. The performance also features a spectacularly luminous light show to the grooves of Naatu Naatu. It’s a splendor to see one of our films being celebrated at the highest possible level and Rajamouli thanks Elon Musk and the team of Tesla in the video shared on his Twitter page.

RRR takes the central stage as a phenomenal chartbuster for the ages

Naatu Naatu created Oscar history with a one-of-a-kind triumphant sweep at the Oscars being the most loved song from the planet last year. The function even had an extended tribute to team RRR with a nicely choreographed Naatu performance that was received with a standing ovation from the audience. There has not been another song celebrated with the same vigor and love as this one in recent memory other than Jay Ho from Slumdog Millionaire composed by A R Rahman year back which landed the Oscar win in the year 2008.

About Naatu Naatu and its global appeal

Team RRR has done India proud the past year and has been dominating the global charts beating the likes of Rihanna in the Oscars. This has been a revelation of sorts with the kind of traction that Indian popular songs can garner at the international stage.