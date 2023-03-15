Naatu Naatu singers meet Rihanna backstage at the Oscars, share their ‘dream come true’ moment

Fans are still processing the historic win of RRR’s Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023. The song that won in the category of Best Original Song is sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. They gave a live performance on stage and received a standing ovation at the Oscars. Amidst this massive success of the song, the singers took to social media to share their fanboy moment with Rihanna. Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of the nominations in the same category that Naatu Naatu won.

Kaala Bhairava shared a picture of the three of them together posing with Rihanna, and wrote, “I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever. We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! UNBELIEVABLE!” Reacting to the photo, some fans expressed their wish for a collaboration. Others commented that music does wonders to bring everyone together.

Rahul Sipligunj took to his Twitter to share a picture of the singer posing with Rihanna and shared his excitement in the caption, which reads, “Wow! Met a most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart. Still in shock by seeing your humbleness @rihanna and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It’s an emotional moment for me! #mydreamcometrue”

Naatu Naatu creates history

The widely popular song Naatu Naatu is composed by M M Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song features the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The song created history by becoming the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song Award at the Oscars. Earlier this year, the song bagged several awards on the global stage including Golden Globe in the 'Best Original Song' category.

