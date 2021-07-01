Nabha Natesh shares a happy throwback photo in a pink dress as she misses shopping

Nabha Natesh is a new-age actress in Tollywood. With just a few films old, like iSmart Shankar and Disco Raja, Nabha became a popular name, which also opened doors for her with new projects and established actors and directors. Nabha is an avid social media user and keeps entertaining her fans with gorgeous clicks and timely updates. Recently, the Kannada beauty took to her Instagram and shared a new picture to say how much she misses shopping.

Nabha Natesh took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from happy shopping days to share an experience she faced today. The actress mentioned that she went shopping today but had to return as the shop was closed. Due to the pandemic, although the lockdown has been lifted, a few State governments have put some restrictions on the opening of malls, restaurants, cinema halls, and others. Clad in a pink dress with white sneakers, Nabha looks extremely pretty. Sharing the photo, Nabha wrote, "Today : went to shop . They asked me exit since they are still closed !Ps: story is today’s, picture is last year’s. K bye.” Well Nabha, all we can say is we feel you!

On the professional front, Nabha Natesh will be seen opposite Nithiin in the upcoming Telugu film titled Maestro. This movie is the official remake of the blockbuster Hindi movie Andhadhun, Merlapaka Gandhi. Maestro also features Tamannaah and Jisshu Sengupta in crucial roles. Sagar Mahathi is the tunesmith and the film is bankrolled under the Sreshth Movies banner by Rajkumar Akella. Maestro was initially announced to hit the theatres on 11th June 2021 but has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Credits :Nabha Natesh Instagram

