Nabha Natesh stuns in Charlie Chaplin's cosplay as she poses goofily for PICS; Do not miss her cool mustache

Nabha Natesh is the new age actress in Tollywood, who is growing steadily by pairing with top stars and bagging success. She is well known for her jaw-dropping looks and stunning performance in iSmart Shankar, Disco Raja and Maestro. Nabha is an avid social media user and keeps entertaining her fans with sizzling pictures. However, the latest picture on her Instagram is all about goofy and fun.

Nabha Natesh took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself in legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin's avatar. She can be seen looking stunning in Charlie Chaplin cosplay as she posed goofy and funny for the cameras. The actress can be acing the expression of the legendary comedian. And not miss out on her cute yet funny mustache which is stealing the show. Nabha's cosplay look is styled by Stilerush and makeup is by Naveen Yerra.

Sharing the photos, Nabha penned some of Charlie Chaplin's iconic quotes as captions. Currently, these pictures are going viral on social media platforms.

On the work front, Nabha Natesh is basking the success of the Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro, which was recently released on the OTT platform. The film also stars Nithiin and Tamaanaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Maestro received a good response from the audiences as they called it a faithful remake. The actress is yet to announce her next movie.

Coming to Nabha's iconic Charlie Chaplin's look, what do you think about it, comment and let us know.