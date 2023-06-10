Nadikar Thilakam First Look: Tovino Thomas opts for glam avatar as he plays the role of superstar in the film

Tovino Thomas has teamed up with director Lal Jr for one of his upcoming films. It is titled Nadikar Thilakam and will feature him in the role of a fictional superstar named David Padikkal. The first look of the film has been released and he looks glitzy and glam. The new avatar of the actor promises another good performance.

Tovino Thomas took to Twitter and shared the first look of his upcoming film. Sitting on a chair looking into a camera, he is seen wearing red satin pants with an animal print shirt and jacket, and cool sunglasses. The first look is being loved by fans on social media.

Sharing the first look on Twitter, Tovino wrote, "A Star is born to Shine, Nadikar Thilakam#NadikarThilakam."

Check out the first look of Tovino Thomas' upcoming film Nadikar Thilakam:

About Nadikar Thilakam

Tovino Thomas plays the role of David Padikkal, who has been a superstar for seven years in the film industry. The film revolves around the superstar's problems in life that affect his ability to act. Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir will play an important role in the movie. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, which is a popular Tollywood production house. This is the first time Mythri will be producing a Malayalam film. According to reports, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, and will now go on floors on June 27 in Kochi. It will be shot across 120 different locations including Hyderabad, Munnar, Kovalam, Dubai, and others. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, Suvin Somasekharan has penned the script.

Upcoming films

Tovino Thomas is gearing up for his first Pan-India project, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). Directed by Jithin Laal, ARM will see Tovino in an intense role. The film has a gripping storyline that revolves around two gangsters set in the '70s. The film stars Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in the disaster-based film in 2018, which became the highest-grossing film in Malayalam. It emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time surpassing Mohanlal's 2016 action-thriller Pulimurugan. The film is available for streaming on the digital platform, Sony LIV tonight. However, this early OTT release has upset theatre owners and reportedly Tovino as well. He is reportedly upset with the makers for releasing the film on OTT.

Regarding the OTT release of 2018, the Minnal Murali actor reportedly quoted saying to ETimes, "I have no comments. Let them do whatever they want. This has been going on for a while now.”

