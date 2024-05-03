Nadikar Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Tovino Thomas starrer comedy drama

Nadikar, one of the most awaited Malayalam films starring Tovino Thomas and Divya Pillai, has finally hit theaters today (May 3, 2024). The comedy-thriller drama also stars Bhavana, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, and Anoop Menon in prominent roles.

After the release, people soon took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts and views about the film. The public’s opinions on the movie stand divided, with most viewers calling it a disaster and very few finding it to be an entertaining blockbuster.

A user of X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "#Nadikar Plain predictable script Nothing new to offer Felt dragged a bit Don't expect a colorful-energtic film Average''

Check out reviews of Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar

Among the ones who criticized the film, the common opinion was that the script was very dull, despite many young talents. Meanwhile, people who called it an average movie have enjoyed the first half of the movie while labeling the second half as disappointing.

More about Nadikar

Directed by Jean Paul Lal, the plot of Nadikar revolves around the life of a superstar named David Padikkal, played by the protagonist, Tovino Thomas. Despite David's talent as an actor, he comes to a point where he must discover his real character and go beyond the facade of his fame.

The film further delves into David's personal and professional life, navigating through his challenges, victories, and the intricate world of fame, presenting a captivating exploration of his journey.

Nadikar OTT release

Following a month of its theatrical release, the movie is expected to premiere on OTT platforms, allowing viewers to watch it in their own homes following its theatrical release. In any case, the filmmakers still need to confirm the release schedule for OTT.

