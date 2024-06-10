Nag Ashwin pens touching note ahead of Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-led Kalki 2898 AD trailer release

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception.

Kalki 2898 AD will feature Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patanai, among others, in never-seen-before avatars.

With each update regarding the upcoming sci-fi, excitement around the release of Kalki 2898 AD has been increasing. Ahead of the release of the much-awaited trailer of the film, director Nag Ashwin posted an emotional note on his social media earlier this evening.

It is pertinent to mention that the makers will drop the Prabhas starrer today (June 10).

Nag Ashwin gets emotional before Kalki 2898 AD's trailer release

Ahead of the trailer release of Kalki 2898 AD, the captain of the ship, Nag Ashwin shared a heartfelt note on social media.

He took to his official Instagram account to share a picture and wrote, “It’s take a lot to reach today…but I hope it will be something we can be proud of as Telugu ppl. As Indians, as movie lovers… Our whole team is waiting to share this world with you… @kalki2898ad Trailer - 10th June, Release - 27th June.’’

Check out his Instagram story below:

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic sci-fi film set in a post-apocalyptic future. The film features superstar Prabhas in the lead role as Bhairava.

Reportedly, the plot of Kalki 2898 AD revolves around the mysterious Kalki, the tenth and last manifestation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

The highly anticipated film is said to be the most expensive Indian movie yet, with an ensemble cast of brilliant actors like Kamal Haasan (in a special yet significant role), Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others in pivotal roles.

Santhosh Narayanan is helming the film's music. Kalki 2898 AD is set for its theatrical release on June 27, 2024. So you better book your calendars from now.

