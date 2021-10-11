Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's pan Indian film update on former's birthday?

Nag Ashwin is collaborating with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for a pan-Indian film, tentatively referred to as #ProjectK. Prabhas celebrates his birthday on October 23 and fans are very excited, hoping they will get an update about this much-awaited film. However, seems like that is possible as the director said only after Radhe Shyam's release.

ProjectK is kept under wraps without many revelations. An excited fan of Prabhas took to Twitter asked director Nag Ashwin if he would be giving an update about the pan Indian film on the actor's birthday. The director said 'updates only after Radhe Shyam release'. Well, with that, though the tweet is going viral, fans are disappointed about not getting any special update on Prabhas' birthday.

after radhe shyam release only.. — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) October 11, 2021

The pan Indian film will see Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. The pairing of Prabhas and Deepika is said to be one of the biggest in recent years, considering both the actors have a nationwide reputation for being superstars. Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a pivotal lengthy role in the film.

After a long wait and postponement due to the pandemic, the big-budget film went on the floors in July as Prabhas gave the first clap to Amitabh Bachchan and shot for a small portion. According to Pinkvilla sources, the current covid wave has taken a toll on the schedule and the first schedule of the film is expected to commence in October.

As we earlier reported, ProjectK is an apocalyptic film, set in a futuristic timeline, with the characters fighting for survival. Nag Ashwin's pan Indian film is targeted for a release in the first half of 2023.