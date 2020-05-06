Nag Ashwin's film with Baahubali star Prabhas to get delayed by a year owing to the Coronavirus scare?

The latest news update about Nag Ashwin's film with Saaho actor Prabhas states that the film is expected to get delayed by a year. The team of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's film was looking forward to starting the film by the end of this year.

The Mahanati director Nag Ashwin had announced that he will be directing Baahubali star Prabhas in his next film. This announcement made by the ace director got the fans and film audiences very excited. The director made a blockbuster film Mahanati which got the lead actress Keerthy Suresh a National Award. The fans were very curious about the film's storyline. The latest news update about Nag Ashwin's film with Saaho actor Prabhas states that the film is expected to get delayed by a year. The team of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's film was looking forward to starting the film by the end of this year.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film will not be releasing next year which the director has initially planned. The Baahubali star Prabhas will feature as the lead actor in director Radha Krishna Kumar. This is film is tentatively called Prabhas 20. The team is yet to announce the official titled. The film will also star south siren, Pooja Hegde. The cast and crew of the film had last shot for the film in Georgia before the lockdown was imposed. As per news reports, the makers of Prabhas 20 still have some crucial portions to shoot for the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer.

This shoot was supposed to take place in a foreign location, but now, there is no news that the team will head abroad to shoot for the film after the lockdown is over. The shoot of this film is getting delayed which results in Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas getting delayed even further.

