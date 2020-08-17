Naga Babu and his daughter Niharika Konidela share heartwarming moments on the show Bapu Bommaki Pellanta

Father-daughter duo Naga Babu and Niharika Konidela's appearance added joy and happiness to the special show as they got candid about each other.

Bapu Bommaki Pellanta, an upcoming show will witness a special guest Niharika Konidela and a few glimpses of the actress from the sets have already set high expectations. The show will be telecasted on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and will showcase the bride-to-be’s journey as she seeks blessings and begins preparations for her much-awaited wedding with Chitanya JV. The special show will also have Nagababu, Gully Boyz team, Ravi, Bhanu, Vishnu Priya, Chandra, Satya, Anasuya, Venu & Dhanraj, Baba Bhaskar, Jani Master in attendance.

However, the highlight of the show will be father-daughter duo, Nagababu and Niharika's heartwarming moments on the sets. Naga Babu, Niharika and the surprise entry by bride-to-be’s friends' will add a sparking joy and happiness to this special occasion. The gala will be hosted by Pradeep Machiraju and will have mesmerizing performances from the special guests. The show will be telecasted on Zee Telugu on 23rd August 2020 at 5 PM.

Nagababu's daughter and Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela recently got engaged to business strategist Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The engagement ceremony was attended by Ram Chara, Upasana, Allu Arjun, Sneha, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi and other family members.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao and it is said to be an arranged marriage by Chiranjeevi and family.

