  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Naga Babu and his daughter Niharika Konidela share heartwarming moments on the show Bapu Bommaki Pellanta

Father-daughter duo Naga Babu and Niharika Konidela's appearance added joy and happiness to the special show as they got candid about each other.
14772 reads Mumbai
Naga Babu and his daughter Niharika Konidela share heartwarming moments on the show Bapu Bommaki PellantaNaga Babu and his daughter Niharika Konidela share heartwarming moments on the show Bapu Bommaki Pellanta

Bapu Bommaki Pellanta, an upcoming show will witness a special guest Niharika Konidela and a few glimpses of the actress from the sets have already set high expectations. The show will be telecasted on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and will showcase the bride-to-be’s journey as she seeks blessings and begins preparations for her much-awaited wedding with Chitanya JV. The special show will also have Nagababu, Gully Boyz team, Ravi, Bhanu, Vishnu Priya, Chandra, Satya, Anasuya, Venu & Dhanraj, Baba Bhaskar, Jani Master in attendance. 

However, the highlight of the show will be father-daughter duo, Nagababu and Niharika's heartwarming moments on the sets. Naga Babu, Niharika and the surprise entry by bride-to-be’s friends' will add a sparking joy and happiness to this special occasion. The gala will be hosted by Pradeep Machiraju and will have mesmerizing performances from the special guests. The show will be telecasted on Zee Telugu on 23rd August 2020 at 5 PM. 

Meanwhile, check out a few pictures from the sets below: 

Nagababu's daughter and Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela recently got engaged to business strategist Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The engagement ceremony was attended by Ram Chara, Upasana, Allu Arjun, Sneha, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi and other family members. 

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao and it is said to be an arranged marriage by Chiranjeevi and family. 

Also Read: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun & Varun Tej get candid as they engage in conversation during Niharika’s engagement 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement