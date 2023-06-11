Naga Babu gets emotional as son Varun Tej is engaged to Lavanya Tripathi; Says ‘It's a joyous moment'

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now engaged. The much-in-love couple shared their engagement photos on social media yesterday. Varun met Lavanya Tripathi for the first time on the sets of Mister in 2017. Although they have been in a relationship for some time, the couple kept it under wraps. The family and friends of the couple have every reason to be happy as they are sharing their blessings and congratulatory messages. It was an intimate ceremony at Varun Tej's home which was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and Allu Aravind, among others.

Naga Babu pens a note for his son

Naga Babu uploaded the perfect family picture on social media where the newly engaged Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are seen posing with Naga Babu, his wife, and her daughter, Niharika Konidela. The actor got emotional as he congratulated his son and wrote, "Overflowing with emotions as I witness my son's engagement and welcome his beautiful bride-to-be into our family. It's a joyous moment that bridges the past and the present. Love and blessings to the happy couple as they embark on this incredible journey together."

Here's the post that Naga Babu shared:

Naga Babu's bond with Pawan Kalyan

Yesterday, Naga Babu also uploaded a photo with his brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. The photo shows the Powerstar walking ahead of his brother as he arrived for the engagement ceremony. Uploading the photo, Naga Babu penned a note that depicts their bond. The caption reads, "When he was a child, I used to guide him in walking with proper form and correctness. Now that we are adults, he has acquired a profound understanding of the right path to follow, and I find myself emulating his footsteps."

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha also graced their nephew's engagement ceremony. The entire Allu-Konidela family reunited to bless the couple.

Take a look at the brothers here:

