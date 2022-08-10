Naga Chaitanya & Aamir Khan look handsome in casual attires at Laal Singh Chaddha premiere; PHOTOS

Aamir Khan's much-discussed laughter ride, Laal Singh Chaddha, will be reaching the audience tomorrow on the 11th of August this year. A day before the film's release, the makers arranged a premiere of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by the entire cast and crew including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya.

The Thank You actor opted for a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and blue denim. He completed the OOTN with shoes and a silver wristwatch. Additionally, Aamir Khan paired the white T-shirt and blue denim with an orange shirt. In the pictures from the bash that surfaced on the internet, we can also see Saif Ali Khan, Kira Rao, and many more in attendance. This film will also mark Naga Chaitanya' s B-town debut.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood movie, The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role.

Also, Aamir Khan got together for a fun chat with Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Naga Chaitanya recently. During the interaction hosted by Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with co-star Naga Chaitanya. He was quoted saying, "Chay is caring and has no attitude at all very focused on what he is doing."

Nagarjuna also took to Twitter and penned his review for Laal Singh Chaddha, “Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor", he tweeted.