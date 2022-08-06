Naga Chaitanya on Aamir Khan's comment of averting clash with KGF 2: Film like Laal Singh Chaddha deserves...

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. His films Love Story and Bangarraju were well received and his last film Thank You too received a rave response. Now, he is all set to mark his debut in Bollywood with the upcoming Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, where he plays an innocent Telugu boy named Balaraju, who has a family business of innerwear for men.

The release of Laal Singh Chaddha kept getting delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and then the delay in visual effects work by Red Chillies Entertainment. The postponement of Laal Singh Chaddha, from its 14th April 2022 release date to 11th August 2022, averted its clash with Prashant Neel’s KGF Chapter 2, starring Nimma Yash, which went on to become a huge blockbuster. Aamir Khan expressed how his film got saved by not clashing with KGF 2. In an exclusive interview with DNA, when Naga Chaitanya was asked to comment on Aamir Khan’s comment of getting saved, he said, "See saved as in… a film like KGF Chapter 2 deserves the space and a film like Laal Singh Chaddha deserves its own space. It definitely didn’t want to see both the films coming together on the same day because both are beautiful films. I've watched KGF and I’ve also watched Laal Singh Chaddha… both have a very different texture to it, different emotional connect, both are poles apart and both deserve their space. At the end of the day, both are brilliantly made films, so, am happy that both the films got their solo releases". Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha still has a formidable opponent in the form of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar led Raksha Bandhan, although it isn’t as big a threat as what KGF 2 could have been.

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on 11th August, alongside Raksha Bandhan in Hindi, apart from a few regional film releases. The Forrest Gump remake has been receiving a positive response from the screening held yesterday and this affirmation should help the film a lot.

