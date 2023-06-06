Naga Chaitanya and Jyothika to star in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 remake? Actor's team reacts to rumors

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the headlines for the rumours of doing the South remake of the blockbuster Hindi film Bhool Bhulaiya 2. It was said that the actor will step in the shoes of Karthik Aryan in the South remake alongside Jyothika. However, the actor's team dismissed the rumours and called them 'false'.

The team of Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter and reacted to the rumours of him starring in the South remake of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. They wrote on Twitter, "FACT CHECK: The news which is being circulated regarding Chay doing the remake of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is completely false. - Team Naga Chaitanya".

Check out Naga Chaitanya's team clarification tweet here:



About Bhool Bhulaiya 2 remake

A newspaper publication reported that Naga Chaitanya will be starring in the South remake of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The report also claimed that Jyothika was roped in to play the role of Tabu in the film. In fact, it was also said that the Brahmaputra is the title of the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 remake. Well, it's all false. The actor is not doing any remake and his team also urged not to spread any fake news.

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja recently confirmed to Free Press Journal that he has bought the rights to the 2022 Hindi film. He was quoted saying to DNA, "I have purchased the South remake rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, we will spin the story a little bit as per the taste of the South Indian audiences, especially the Tamil/Telugu audiences. Most of the story remains unchanged."

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The Hindi film, which was directed by Anees Bazmi, became a huge blockbuster at the box office.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's Custody, which received decent reviews from the audiences. The film starred Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami in lead roles as well. After this, the actor is yet to announce his next.

