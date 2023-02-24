Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty starrer Custody shoot wraps up; Actor shares BTS video from the sets

Naga Chaitanya has teamed up with director Venkat Prabhu for his next titled Custody. is one of the most awaited and anticipated films. Now, the latest update is that the film has wrapped up shooting. The actor shared a video from sets as he announced a pack up of Custody. Naga Chaitanya took to social media and shared a video from sets as he announced the wrap-up of Custody. The video begins with the director saying "Cut, Chay you are released from Custody," and shifts to Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. The lead actors ended the video saying, "Only to take you all to Custody on May 12. See you in theaters."

The video shows the entire team celebrating the pack up of Custody with joy. Sharing the video on social media, Chay wrote, "And that’s a wrap for #custody see you all in theatres May 12th .. it’s been such a fun time working with all of you."



About Custody Except for the first look of Naga Chaitanya from the film, no major updates have been announced. The actor essays the role of a police officer in the film. He looked fierce and unstoppable. Custody will be the first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama of the Thank You star. The project will further mark the filmmaker's Telugu debut. Krithi Shetty is the female lead. It's the second collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, as they previously worked together on the blockbuster film Bangarraju. Financed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. Legendary father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are the music composers of the film. This is going to be their first collaboration as music composers.