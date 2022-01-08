Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna pose for a super cool picture in a chartered flight as they promote Bangarraju

Actress Lahari Shari recently got the opportunity to spend an entire day with father-son pair of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. Spilling her excitement on social media, the actress wrote, “Dreams do come True. 7th Jan 2022 is that dream vch came True for me.. Thank u Nagarjuna sir & Chay sir for giving me this opportunity to spend the whole day with amazing people like u. U made my day Love Akkineni's..”

Lahari Shari also shared a picture with Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. In this latest click, the father and son were seen twinning in blue, while Lahari Shari stunned in pink. It looks like these three ended up spending some quality time in a flight. The actress blesses our Instagram feed with breathtaking pictures. She even posts update from her work life.

Check out the post below:

The father and son will next share screen space in Kalyan Krishna directorial Bangarraju. Besides these two, the film also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty in the lead role. The film will serve as a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana that was also directed by Kalyan Krishna. The audiences have been loving the snippets shared from the movie and will be able to enjoy the film on the big screen on 14 January.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya have previously worked together in projects like Manam, Us and Premam. In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya is all set to be a part of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.