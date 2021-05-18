Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna’s Thank You: Adorable still of the Vikram Kumar directorial goes viral

Directed by Vikram Kumar, Thank You is said to be a romantic entertainer.

It is well known that Raashi Khanna and Naga Chaitanya are collaborating for their upcoming film, Thank You. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film is said to be a romantic entertainer. Now, an adorable still of the movie has surfaced online, where Raashi Khanna and Naga Chaitaya can be seen sitting next to each other at a park while browsing through a computer. Before this, Raashi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Chaitanya from the shooting spot.

Sharing the photo, the World Famous Lover actress wrote, "In between shots.. with this one @chayakkineni #thankyouthemovie (sic)." Following the huge surge in the number of positive cases during the second wave of the novel coronavirus, film shootings have been brought to a halt, and it is expected that the makers of Thank You will soon update us regarding the shooting of the film. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in important roles. Thank You is bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and it has music composed by S Thaman.

See photo here:

The film's technical crew has cinematographer PC Sreeram handling the camera. The shooting of Thank You began in December 2020 and the makers are expected to announce the release date as soon as the second wave is contained. Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Love Story with Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×