Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna's photo from the sets of Thank You goes viral

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming romantic comedy Thank You is currently in the shooting stage. Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor will also play the lead in the film directed by Vikram Kumar. Raashii Khanna shared a monochromic still from the set where she can be seen having a conversation with Naga Chaitanya.

B. V. S. Ravi has penned the romantic comedy, while Dil Raju has produced it under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed the background score for the film and P C Sreeram has handled the cinematography for the film. The release date for Naga Chaitanya’s next has not been announced yet.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, recently during a interaction with Firstpost, Naga Chaitanya's father and actor Nagarjuna opened about Naga Chaitanya’s separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He said, “I am very proud of how calm he remained through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word. Like any father, I was very worried about him. But he was more worried about me than I was about him. He would ask me, ‘You okay, Dad?’ and I’d be like, ‘Errr, isn’t that what I should be asking you?’” Commenting on the subject, Naga Chaitanya said that his family stood by him and supported him during the difficult time.

Besides Thank You, Naga Chaitanya will also be a part of Aamir Khan’s much-hyped project Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles.