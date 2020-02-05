Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi bond on the sets of Love Story as they celebrate Sekhar Kammula’s birthday

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi along with the entire team of Love Story surprised birthday boy and director Sekhar Kammula with a customised cake.

Telugu director Sekhar Kammula celebrated his 48th birthday yesterday on the sets of his upcoming film, Love Story. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi along with the entire team surprised birthday boy and their upcoming film's director Sekhar Kammula with customised cake. One can see in the photos, the talented actors are bonding on the sets and the photos of the same have surfaced on social media.

Earlier sharing his excitement about working with director Sekhar, Chaitanya had said on Instagram, "Someone I’ve been wanting to work with from the time I started my career.Sekar Kammula.and it’s finally happening ! Another beautiful love story true in every way produced by Sunil Narang." Meanwhile, the first title poster of the film was released recently and it witnessed Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi sharing a painful moment. According to media reports, the upcoming love story revolves around a boy and a girl moving into the city from the village.

Also, the first teaser of Naga Chaitanya's character from the film was released on his birthday. The teaser had set high curiosity among the audience and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores for us next. For Love Story, the two talented actors have learnt to speak in the Telangana dialect and their sizzling onscreen chemistry is everything that we are looking forward to.

