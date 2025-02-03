Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi fulfill fans' wish with dance to Namo Namah Shivaya song; WATCH video

Thandel is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025 and is just a few days away from hitting the big screens on February 7. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers hosted a pre-release event in Hyderabad. During the same, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi grooved to their hit song Namo Namah Shivaya at fans' request.

Several videos of the moment are now going viral across social media. In the clips, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi can be seen joining each other on stage. Tjhe takes the lead, while Naga Chaitanya shyly follows her steps and grooves to the beat. The crowd was in awe of the new pair and cheered for them throughout.

Take a look at the video below:

In a recent interview with ANI, Naga Chaitanya described working with Sai Pallavi as a great experience. He said she brought incredible energy to the screen and enhanced his performance in many ways. Collaborating with her was always a pleasure for him.

"It's been a great experience. Working with Pallavi is always a pleasure, as she brings so much energy to the screen. She complements my performance in so many ways, so it has been a wonderful experience," he said.

Talking about his preparation for the movie, Naga Chaitanya explained that both physical and mental aspects were involved. For the character, he had to change his hair and skin tone to match a fisherman’s appearance. He also worked on perfecting the Srikakulam dialect and body language. Since the film featured a dance sequence with Sai Pallavi, he underwent rehearsals and workshops to get it right.

"I had to work on the Srikakulam dialect and body language. There is a dance sequence with Sai Pallavi, so it also involved a lot of rehearsals and workshops for that," the actor said.

Are you excited to watch Thandel in theaters on February 7? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.