Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s film Love Story to release in Dusshera?

The upcoming film titled Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is expected to hit the silver screen on Dusshera. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Sekhar Kammula is hoping to restart the film's shooting soon once the permission is in place after the lockdown is lifted. The south director is eyeing a Dusshera release for the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer. The film is a romance saga which will see the Premam actress Sai Pallavi romancing the Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya. The film's first look poster is very impressive and has generated a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences.

The followers of the leading stars of the film, to see their chemistry on the big screen. With the latest news update of the director hoping to resume the shoot soon and to release the film during Dusshera has brought a ray of hope for the film audiences as they are looking forward to see the film on the big screen. On the work front, Sai Pallavi will feature in Virata Parvam opposite the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati. The fans are very excited to see the southern diva these unique roles.

The Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story remains to be one of the highly anticipated film from the south film industry. Southern state government had previously granted permission to resume basic work for the films like dubbing, this gave the filmmakers a chance to resume work on their films.

