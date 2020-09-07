Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story: Makers restart shooting with 15 cast and crew members

The makers mentioned that all the cast and crew members will be staying in the location and none of them would go home before wrapping up the schedule.

One of the most awaited Tollywood films after the lockdown is Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is also one of the much-hyped movies of the Telugu film industry. Now, the makers of the film have announced that they have restarted the shooting of the film today by following strict protocols during this pandemic situation. They have announced that only 15 cast and crew members will be present in the location.

Apparently, all the cast and crew members will be staying in the location and none of them would go home before wrapping up the schedule. They will also be following social distancing norms. Love Story will be a romantic drama. There are also reports which suggest that Sekhar Kammula will raise awareness about honour killing in this film. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sai Pallavi’s lover, while the latter will be shown as someone from a well to do family. As of now, the film is in the final stages of shooting and the film’s release is expected to happen early next year.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni is excited for husband Naga Chaitanya's upcoming projects; Says 'Shine brighter my hero'

Produced by Asian Cinemas, the film also has Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh in key roles. It was reported that the makers have sold the film’s non-theatrical rights for a solid deal. The film’s digital, satellite and Hindi dubbing rights were reportedly sold for Rs 16 crore. Hearsay has that the digital rights of Love Story were sold to Allu Aravind’s Aha, while Star Maa has acquired Love Story’s satellite rights.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×