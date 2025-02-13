Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi seek blessings at Tirumala with Thandel team after film's success; WATCH

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is running successfully in theaters. To celebrate the film's massive box office opening, the entire team visited Tirumala early in the morning to offer prayers. Director Chandoo Mondeti and producer Allu Aravind also accompanied them.

Several photos and videos from their Tirumala visit are now going viral on social media. In the pictures, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are seen dressed in their ethnic best and posing with their team. They also draped a red cloth around their shoulders after offering prayers at the temple.

The Thandel team will now be traveling to Srikakulam for the film's Thank You meet. The event is set to take place on today, February 13, at Kodi Ramamurty Stadium, starting from 5 PM onwards.

Take a look at the post below:

A few days ago, the makers hosted a success bash to celebrate the overwhelming response Thandel has been receiving in theaters. Sobhita Dhulipala and Nagarjuna also attended the event to support Naga Chaitanya.

At the event, Naga Chaitanya shared a heartwarming moment with Sobhita Dhulipala, which soon went viral online. In the clip, he looks at her with affection and playfully tweaks his well-known Bujji Thalli dialogue from Thandel. He also gently asks her to smile while gazing at her. Sobhita, on the other hand, appears shy and blushes while avoiding direct eye contact with him.

Take a look at the video below:

At the event, Nagarjuna shared his thoughts on Naga Chaitanya’s transformation for Thandel. He recalled asking Chay about his filming experience. The actor had talked about the struggles of real fishermen who leave their homes and battle hardships at sea. Their resilience deeply moved him.

Advertisement

Nagarjuna also shared his happiness over Chay’s success and appreciated his ability to stay true to the character. He pointed out that several scenes highlighted his brilliant performance.

The story of Thandel revolves around a fisherman who accidentally crosses into Pakistani waters and fights to return home. Inspired by Chodipilli Musalayya’s real-life story, the film portrays his capture in 2000 and release in 2002.