Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story set to release in theatres on THIS date

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood, for which fans have been eagerly awaiting release. After a long postponement due to Coronavirus, today, makers shared a new poster and announced that Love Story will be released in theatres on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has already been postponed twice. Now a new release date has been announced and fans are hoping this time they will actually get to watch Love Story in theatres and witness the magic of Sekhar Kammula in Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's chemistry. The posters and teaser of the film have created a lot of expectations among the movie buffs and the new poster of the lead actors, which has been released today, also screams love and great chemistry.

Love Story is said to be a romantic drama set between two people who have bigger dreams. Naga Chaitanya will play the role of Revanth while Sai Pallavi will play Mounica, both will be speaking the Telangana dialect in the film. Love Story also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao, Devayani, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali. Th film is bankrolled by Narayandas Narang and P. Ram Mohan Rao under the banner Asian Cinemas and Amigos Creations respectively, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.