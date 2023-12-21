Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel begins shooting in Udupi

With Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, Chandoo Mondeti (of Karthikeya 2 fame) is directing the film Thandel, which is reportedly based on a true incident. Filming is scheduled to start today, December 21st.

According to a report from the Times of India, Thandel’s shooting is set to be in Udupi, with the film’s first schedule being a lengthy one, along with the movie’s major portions being covered with important actors from the film’s cast.

Thandel begins shoot in Udupi

As per the report, Naga Chaitanya is also set to shoot an important action sequence for the film in the Malpe Fort of Udupi alongside multiple fighters. He is said to be featuring the role of a fisherman and will be sporting a rugged look with long hair and a beard.

Thandel’s pooja ceremony took place a few weeks ago, where Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and his maternal uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati, also graced the film's pooja ceremony.

More about Thandel

Thandel features the second collaboration of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya after both of them appeared together in Sekhar Kammula’s film Love Story. Their next film, which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 Pictures.

The film, which is said to be based on the real-life incidents of 2018 in Srikakulam, has award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad composing the tunes. The film is said to be the most extravagant and high-budget film by Naga Chaitanya to date and the actor has seemed to undergo a rigorous transformation for the film’s sake. Both the actor and director had visited the K Matchilesam village in Srikakulam earlier this year. They met and interacted with the fishermen of the region to learn more about their land, lifestyle, and culture.

Advertisement

Recently, the actor was also seen shining in his debut OTT role for the web series Dhootha, featuring a supernatural story around the life of a journalist called Sagar. The series, directed by Vikram K. Kumar, had an ensemble cast of actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more.

ALSO READ: Top 12 South Indian romantic films on Amazon Prime, Zee5 and more: From Alai Payuthey to Ye Maaya Chesave