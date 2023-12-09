Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel begins with pooja ceremony

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame, reunites Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, a hit pair after their success in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. Venkatesh Daggubati and Nagarjuna Akkineni attended the pooja ritual.

Bunny Vaas' GA2 Pictures produced the film, which was presented by Allu Aravind at the Muhurtham festival in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya has high hopes for Thandel, his most expensive venture, which is set in the gorgeous coastal region of Srikakulam.

Filming commences this month, aiming for a summer 2024 release. Chandoo Mondeti directs the film, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. GA2 Pictures will produce this prestigious project. Mondeti and his team invested significant time in the pre-production stage of Thandel. The love story movie actor dedicated considerable time and underwent a physical transformation to embody the role of a fisherman. Devi Sri Prasad will further elevate the film with his music and background score.

Allu Aravind highlighted the film's powerful subject matter and their commitment to creating a grand cinematic experience. He emphasized that Thandel will be Naga Chaitanya's most expensive project to date and assured no compromises on budget. Renowned music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the film's soundtrack.

More about Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel

Thandel is reportedly based on true events. As part of their preparations, Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya visited the K Matchilesam village in Srikakulam earlier this year. They met and interacted with the fishermen of the region to learn more about their land, lifestyle, and culture.

The Premam actor had spoken about this film earlier, saying he was excited as soon as he heard the script. He also mentioned that preparations for the film helped him understand the lifestyle and body language of the fishermen, as well as the texture of the village.

OTT debut of Naga Chaitanya Dhootha

Dhootha, starring Naga Chaitanya, is a supernatural web series that also has actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in prominent roles. The series features Sagar, a journalist who comes in contact with a newspaper that tells what is set to transpire in his life before it happens.

The series is helmed by Vikram K. Kumar, who also directed Naga Chaitanya in the 2014 film Manam. The series has cinematography by Mikolaj Sygula, with Naveen Nooli editing it. The series dropped on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, 2023.

