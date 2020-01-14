Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film NC19 titled Love Story; Check out the intimate FIRST LOOK

While the film is setting high curiosity and expectations with Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya sharing the screen space for the very first time, the makers have unveiled the title poster of NC19. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's NC19 has been titled as Love Story.

Ace director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles is the talk of the town since its inception. The shooting of the film went on floors last year and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in the stores next. According to reports, the upcoming love story revolves around a boy and a girl moving into the city from the village. While the film is setting high curiosity and expectations with Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya sharing the screen space for the first time, the makers have unveiled the title poster of NC19. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's NC19 has been titled, Love Story.

Sharing the first look that sees Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi sharing a painful moment, Venky Mama star tweeted, "There isn’t a better title to reflect the essence of this movie! #LoveStory it is." Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is leaving no stone unturned to give his best for the role. In fact, he is learning to speak in the Telangana dialect, as required for the role in the film. Sekhar Kammula himself has decided to train the actor with the language. Sai Pallavi's role in the film could surprise the audience and the chemistry between the lead pair will reportedly stand out.

Earlier sharing his excitement about working with director Sekhar, Chaitanya had said on Instagram, "Someone I’ve been wanting to work with from the time I started my career.Sekar Kammula.and it’s finally happening ! Another beautiful love story true in every way produced by Sunil Narang."



Earlier, giving a glimpse into his character, Naga Chaitanya shared a teaser on Twitter. He tweeted, "Welcome to the world of #NC19. A world that feels like home for me, simple and beautiful."

