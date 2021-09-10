Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story release postponed; Details Inside

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is one of the much-awaited Telugu films of 2021. The film's release got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and yet again it has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Finally, Love Story will release in theatres on 24th September, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas wrote, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of #LoveStory has been postponed to 24th September,2021." The film was scheduled to release today, on 10 September 2021 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the music of Love Story is composed by Pawan Ch while cinematography and editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.

Check out an official statement on the film's new release date below:

The teaser of Lover Story was released a few months ago and it has set high expectations. Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's intense chemistry is the highlight. Their romantic scenes look realistic and the film is expected to be high on emotions. It is the story of a boy and girl who move into the city from their village to pursue their dreams.

Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.