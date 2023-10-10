Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Fans demand patch up as photo of Hash is shared

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are known to be devoted pet parents. Both the actors have often shared pictures with their beloved French Bulldog, Hash, and individually find time to spend time with their furry friend.

Although the Custody actor and the Super Deluxe actress have parted ways, Hash has remained a common, and important part of both their lives. Recently, Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram to share a picture with Hash, as they went on a drive, overlooking a beautiful sunrise.

The picture made fans go into a frenzy, who began flooding the Love Story actor’s comment section with demands that he should get back together with Samantha. Check out the fans comments:

Samantha unarchives wedding picture

After their separation, Samantha had unarchived and deleted pictures with Naga Chaitanya from her social media handles. In a recent turn of events, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had unarchived her wedding picture with the Majili actor. The post received a similar treatment from fans, as Chay’s latest post with Hash.

On the work front

Naga Chaitanya will be reuniting with Premam director Chandoo Mondeti for his next, temporarily titled as NC23. The film also features Sai Pallavi opposite the actor, marking their second collaboration after the 2021 film Love Story. The film is reportedly based on true events. Earlier, Chandoo Mondeti and Chay had even visited the K Matchilesam village in Srikakulam as part of their preparations. They met the fishermen of the region, to learn more about their land, lifestyle, and culture. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya’s character is a young man belonging to a fishermen’s community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

As in the case of Samantha, she is taking a break from work, traveling around the world, and sharing pictures from her journeys on social media. She will next be seen in the web-series, Citadel India, which also features Varun Dhawan and is helmed by the duo Raj & DK.

