Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrate their first Diwali as an engaged couple at Nagarjuna Akkineni's home; see pic

Nagarjuna Akkineni along with the rest of the family including Naga Chaitanya, fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala, Akhil Akkineni, and Amala Akkineni were spotted together after enjoying a Diwali dinner together.

The post was shared by the chef who made their dinner and saw all of them posing together for an iconic moment. While Chay kept his look casual with a dark-colored tee look, the rest of the family donned a more vibrant look at their dinner especially with Sobhita Dhulipala appearing in a fabulous and dazzling grey saree. Sharing the post, chef Tejas Datye said, “Happy Diwali! It’s been true joy and delight to cook for the Akkineni family.”

Check out the post ft Nagarjuna Akkineni and family here:

Nagarjuna Akkineni and the entire Akkineni family have been making quite the buzz recently after the ANR National Award ceremony. The event hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni saw Megastar Chiranjeevi receive the award this year. Making things more special, the award was presented to the Megastar by Amitabh Bachchan.

Coming to the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in the film Naa Saami Ranga, directed by choreographer-turned-director Vijay Binni in his debut venture. The period drama movie was the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Porinju Mariam Jose featuring Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, and Nassar in prominent roles.

The actor is next set to feature in the Dhanush starrer movie Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The upcoming movie is expected to be a drama flick which is set to unveil its teaser on November 15th, 2024. The official confirmation of the same was made by the makers themselves, unveiling an intriguing poster featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Moreover, the actor will next also be seen in the film called Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth. The action flick in the making also has Upendra Rao playing a key role with an additional cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is also currently in the works of his next movie Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film has the actor playing the role of a man from the fishing community and also has Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

