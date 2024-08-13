Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to split over another woman? Astrologer lands in legal soup for predicting their future

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are garnering a lot of attention ever since they announced their engagement. Amid the happy news, the couple gained spotlight once again after an astrologer predicted their separation in a few years.

The couple has been receiving a lot of hate as well from nay-sayers, who are particularly unhappy with Chay’s previous broken marriage with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. And recently, an astrologer who predicted the split of the duo in the near future landed in legal trouble.

An astrologer named Venu Swamy landed in legal trouble for becoming the mouthpiece of creating controversy. In a viral video on social media, the astrologer predicted the future of the newly engaged couple Chay and Sobhita and remarked that they would split sometime in 2027, due to another woman.

While Venu Swamy’s video grabbed spotlight for its controversial predictions in no time, a report by 123Telugu claimed that the Telugu Film Journalist Association has already filed a police complaint against the astrologer for his remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, in the wake of such controversy, Venu Swamy dropped another video on his Instagram account issuing clarification over his statements about Chay and Sobhita. He revealed that the prediction which he made was only an extended continuation of what happened between Chay and his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Emphasizing how he would from now on refrain from predicting anything about film stars, Venu said, “I had vowed to never predict film stars and politicians’ futures, and I will stick to my word. MAA President Manchu Vishnu has spoken to me, and I assured him that I will never predict film stars’ future.”

It was back on August 8, 2024 when superstar Nagarjuna had dropped the first photos from his son Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple celebrated the first ceremony towards their union in a private and intimate way. Their engagement was only attended by close family members.

Along with the photographs, Nagarjuna also penned a special note for the happy couple and welcomed Sobhita to the family. Expressing delight he penned, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

