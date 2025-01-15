Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's first Pongal celebration after marriage is giving us major couple goals; see PICS

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are embracing marital bliss after tying the knot in December last year. The couple recently celebrated their first Makar Sankranti together post-marriage. Sobhita shared a glimpse of their Pongal celebration on her Instagram handle.

The Kurup actress first dropped a picture of a bonfire with the caption, "Bhogi, renewal, transformation." She then posted a photo of a rangoli, which we feel she might have made, and extended warm wishes to her fans. Sobhita also posted a selfie of herself dressed in a simple red saree.

She looked elegant in the traditional outfit, with her hair tied in a bun for a natural look. The actress also treated her fans with a picture of her and Naga Chaitanya's feet as they celebrated their first Pongal after marriage. In the final slide, she shared a photo of the prasad being prepared for the auspicious occasion.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started a new journey together after getting married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. While fans remain curious about their relationship, the couple recently opened up about the same in an interview with The New York Times. They disclosed that their connection initially sparked through interactions on social media.

The couple spent much of their relationship living in different cities. While Sobhita was in Mumbai, Chay stayed in Hyderabad. Their bond began with conversations on Instagram. A few weeks later, Chaitanya flew to Mumbai to meet the actress. He took a one-hour flight for a lunch date at a well-known cafe. This heartfelt gesture became a memorable moment in their relationship.

"I’m not a fan of texting. I’m not a fan of communicating on social media," Naga Chaitanya said. After this, they met at an Amazon Prime event in Mumbai. Their bond gradually grew stronger, and the rest is history.

