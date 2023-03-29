Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's viral dinner date pic from London gets deleted? Here's what we know

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. On Wednesday, a pic of Chay and Sobhita from their dinner date in London went viral on social media. The viral pic, which was shared by chef Surender Mohan, is now deleted.

After the dinner date pic of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala took the internet by storm, the chef Surender Mohan deleted the pic from his Instagram page. It was a basic pic of chef Surender posing with Naga Chaitanya at Jamavar in London. However, what caught the attention is Sobhita sitting behind at the table in the background.

Check out the viral pic of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala that got deleted here:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship rumours

The couple have been in the news since last year for dating rumours. Pinkvilla exclusively reported in June last year that they are in love and very comfortable in each other's company. However, neither of them confirmed their relationship directly but added much-needed fuel with their indirect hints.

In November last year, a pic of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala claiming that they are holidaying together in London also went viral. However, there was clarity if they were actually together or not as the pic was a collage. They didn't pose together but fans managed to make a collage to prove that they were together as the background looked quite similar in both. Well, it looks like indeed Chay and Sobhita were in London for a vacation.



Professional front

Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in the upcoming cop drama titled Custody. The film will also mark the debut of Naga Chaitanya in Tamil as it's his first bilingual film. It is gearing up for a theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.

Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the recently released show, The Night Manager. Next up, she will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. Today, the trailer of the second installment is all set to release with a grand audio launch event in Chennai.

