Naga Chaitanya and wife Sobhita Dhulipala accompany Nagarjuna-Amala to Parliament; SEE PIC

Nagarjuna Akkineni and his family visited the Delhi Parliament today, February 7. He was accompanied by his wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya, and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala. During the visit, Nagarjuna also stopped by the TDP office in the Parliament building. A photo from his visit is now going viral on social media.

Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari, TDP politician, shared a picture with the Akkineni family on her X handle, writing, "Today, I met with the actor @iamnagarjuna garu and his family members at the TDP office in Delhi Parliament." Reports suggest the family traveled to Delhi for the launch of a book dedicated to the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Neither Nagarjuna nor Naga Chaitanya have revealed the purpose of their sudden visit to Delhi. However, it has sparked online discussions with netizens speculating the reason behind the meeting.

For the occasion, Naga Chaitanya opted for a classic black sherwani with a mandarin collar, while Sobhita Dhulipala stood out in an off-white and gold ethnic ensemble adorned with intricate embroidery.

Meanwhile, Amala Akkineni exuded grace in a beautiful pink saree with a subtle pattern and Nagarjuna complemented her in a regal black bandhgala suit paired with black trousers.

Take a look at the photo below:

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's film Thandel has hit theaters today. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi in a lead role.

Thandel has received a positive response from audiences, who are celebrating its release with great enthusiasm. Viewers have especially praised Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's on-screen chemistry.

The film is inspired by real-life events that took place in Srikakulam in 2000. It follows a group of fishermen who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters while fishing. Captured by officials, they endure over a year of torture and harsh treatment in prison, deprived of even basic necessities.

Have you watched Thandel in theaters today? If yes, share your thoughts about the Naga Chaitanya starrer in the comments below.