Naga Chaitanya and wife Sobhita Dhulipala grace Thandel success meet together in their elegant looks; WATCH

Naga Chaitanya is currently enjoying the success of his movie Thandel, which was released on February 7, 2025. Owing to the film’s success, the makers hosted a meet with Nagarjuna Akkineni serving as the chief guest.

Arriving at the success meet, Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, were spotted together, looking elegant in their looks. While Chay appeared wearing a brown shirt along with grey-colored pants.

On the other hand, his wife Sobhita wore a pink and gold saree, looking elegant together with her husband.

Sobhita Dhulipala has been immensely supportive of her husband Naga Chaitanya’s movie Thandel even before its release. On the day of its release, the actress was even seen sporting a hoodie designed with Thandel, which the actor himself shared on his social media handle.

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is a romantic action thriller. The film presents the tale of a fisherman who accidentally crosses into Pakistani territory and how he manages to make a return.

The movie is based on the real-life story of a fisherman named Chodipilli Musalayya, who spent years in prison after accidentally journeying into Pakistan. After being captured in 2000, the man returned to India only in 2002 and resumed his life as a fisherman after his release.

With Chay in the leading role, Sai Pallavi features as the female lead, marking her second collaboration with the actor after their film Love Story together.

Apart from them, the movie also has actors like Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, and many more in key roles. Despite running successfully in theaters, the movie was met with mixed reactions from critics.

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the 2024 movie Love, Sitara. The Hindi drama flick, directed by Vandana Kataria, was released directly on OTT and starred Rajeev Siddhartha as the co-lead.