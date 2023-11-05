Naga Chaitanya arrives in style; parents Naga Babu-Padmaja at Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi's wedding reception

After their grand wedding in Tuscany, Italy, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi threw a reception bash on Sunday, November 5. The biggest names from the Telugu film industry were in attendance to celebrate the newlywed couple. Naga Chaitanya, Naga Babu Konidela, and his wife Padmaja Konidela, Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal among others, were all in attendance as they celebrated Varun and Lavanya Tripathi's new beginning.

A lot of celebrities were present at the reception, and they wished the newlyweds the best. The reception is taking place at the N Convention Center in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was in itself a grand affair. The reception bash seems to be even grander and even more star-studded as more celebrities and colleagues of the couple are touted to attend the reception, which is currently happening in Hyderabad.

The biggest stars attended Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding reception in Hyderabad

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in Italy

The highly buzzed-about wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi took place a few days ago in Tuscany, Italy, and the former’s famous relatives added heavy star power to the function. The couple had donned custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits for their big day. The pre-wedding festivities had started with a cocktail ceremony, and Mehendi and Haldi celebrations were also held with much grandeur. Fans were buzzing with excitement after catching glimpses of the star-studded wedding from the pictures shared by the family on their social media handles.

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot on November 1, while the pre-wedding ceremonies commenced on October 30. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, Upasana, and Sneha Reddy were a few of the celebrities who attended Varun and Lavanya’s destination wedding. Pictures from the function had been a hit with the netizens, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering the number of stars present and the hype associated with the wedding.