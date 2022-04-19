Naga Chaitanya arrives to pay last respects to producer Narayan Das Narang

Naga Chaitanya was spotted as he reached to pay his respects at the last rites of producer Narayan Das Narang in Hyderabad. The actor and late producer associated with the recently released blockbuster film Love Story. Narang bankrolled Love Story under Asian Cinemas LLP.

A while ago, Naga Chaitanya's father and actor Nagarjuna also arrived at the late film producer's funeral. Narayan Das, who was 76 years old, passed away due to age-related health issues on Tuesday morning. Narang's last rites will be held on Tuesday at 4 pm in Hyderabad. Many celebs from the Telugu film industry are expected to attend the funeral and pay their last respects.

Take a look at Naga Chaitanya's pics here:

As soon as the saddening news came to light, many Tollywood celebs including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sudheer Babu, MAA president Vishnu Manchu, the Telugu Film Chamber took to social media and offered condolences.

The senior producer's production house currently has huge budgeted movies like The Ghost with Nagarjuna, directed by Praveen Sattaru, Sekhar Kammula's directorial D 46, with Tamil superstar Dhanush and an untitled movie with Sivakarthikeyan.

Also Read: Producer Narayan Das Narang passes away; Mahesh Babu, Sivakarthikeyan & others offer condolences