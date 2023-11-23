Naga Chaitanya Birthday: Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, and others extend heartfelt wishes to actor

Naga Chaitanya, fondly known as Chay, is celebrating his 37th birthday today, November 23. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming web series, Dhootha, also released the trailer of the show. Now, on his birthday, Chay also received heartwarming birthday wishes from his fans and family members.

On the occasion of Chay's birthday, his father, Nagarjuna, took to Twitter (now X) to express his heartfelt wishes. He wrote, "Dear @chay_akkineni, wishing you many happy returns of the day! I am incredibly proud of your dedication to exploring new genres and constantly reinventing yourself. Wishing you all the success on your OTT debut! #DhoothaOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN Releasing on Dec 1."

Venkatesh Daggubati also joined in the celebrations and tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Chay! May your year be filled with immense joy and success. Keep shining @chay_akkineni."

Check out the birthday tweets of Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati for Naga Chaitanya below

Rana Daggubati and PC Sreeram also wish Naga Chaitanya on his birthday

Rana Daggubati wished Chay a thriving year ahead and expressed his excitement about the upcoming web series, Dhootha. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Chay!! Keep thriving @chay_akkineni #DhoothaOnPrime Trailer out now.”

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, renowned cinematographer PC Sreeram took to Twitter to extend his warm wishes. He wrote, "Happy birthday Chay #HBDNagaChaitanya." This heartfelt message from a respected figure in the industry is a testament to Chaitanya's talent and popularity.

Check out the birthday tweets of Rana Daggubati and PC Sreeram for Naga Chaitanya below

Upcoming projects of Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya has a promising slate of upcoming projects lined up, including the web series Dhootha and the film NC23. The trailer was released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday today, and it is packed with action, suspense, and mystery.

The Dhootha web series comprises eight episodes and features a stellar ensemble cast, including Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tarun Bhaskar in pivotal roles. Produced by Sharad Marar, the series marks a collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K. Kumar, who have previously worked together on successful ventures such as Manam and Thank You.

Chaitanya is also set to return to the silver screen with the upcoming film, tentatively titled NC23. Based on the real-life stories of fishermen from Srikakulam, the film is being produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner. The ensemble cast includes Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Jayasudha, and others.

Chay and the movie’s director have already visited the village of K Matchilesam to immerse themselves in the fishermen's lifestyles. The actor is expected to play a young man from a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

