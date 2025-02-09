Naga Chaitanya breaks silence on Sobhita Dhulipala being blamed for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'I feel very bad for her'

Naga Chaitanya has finally opened up about the criticism surrounding his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple initially faced backlash, with many netizens blaming the Ponniyin Selvan actress for his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During an interview on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, the actor addressed the issue and shared how he feels for his wife.

Naga Chaitanya said that he felt sorry for Sobhita but was also deeply grateful to her. He praised her patience and understanding, highlighting the maturity with which she handled the situation. He considered her a true hero in many ways and acknowledged that dealing with such challenges was not easy.

"I feel very bad for her, but at the same time, I have to thank her very much. She’s very understanding and patient. With so much maturity, she navigated through all this," the Thandel actor said.

He mentioned that Sobhita Dhulipala entered his life in a natural and beautiful way. Their friendship began with a simple conversation on Instagram and gradually developed into a relationship.

"She came into my life... we met in a very organic way, a beautiful way. Just like a social media chat on Instagram, our friendship started, and our relationship slowly built from there. She has not been connected to my past in any way at all," Naga Chaitanya said.

During the same interview, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his divorce from Samantha and stated that both of them mutually decided to part ways for personal reasons. He expressed confusion over the constant scrutiny and hoped that the public would respect their privacy.

The actor also mentioned that despite both of them moving on gracefully, he was unfairly treated like a criminal by some fans. "I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other. It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?" Naga Chaitanya said.

The Thandel actor parted ways from Samantha back in 2021 and tied the knot with Sobhita in 2024.