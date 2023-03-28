Naga Chaitanya buys a luxurious new house worth RS 15 crores in Hyderabad?

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the headlines for reportedly buying a lavish house in Hyderabad. According to reports, the Thank You actor has purchased a house in the poshest colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. It is said that he spent a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore for his new launchpad.

Naga Chaitanya has reportedly moved into a new house that he purchased in Jubilee Hills. He is said to be living alone or with his mom in this new house. However, an official confirmation regarding the actor's house is yet to be out.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Naga Chaitanya attended the birthday bash of RRR star Ram Charan. He graced the party along with his father Nagarjuna, stepmom Amala and brother Akhil Akkineni. The actor looked dapper in black casual attire as he posed for a family pic.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in the upcoming cop drama titled Custody. The film will also mark the debut of Naga Chaitanya in Tamil as it's his first bilingual film. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist in the drama that also stars Priyamani in a crucial role. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath form the supporting cast of the film. Kirthi Shetty is the female lead.

A few days ago, the teaser of Custody was released and managed to impress the cine-goers. Chay as a cop looks intense and has literally managed to get into the skin of his character. Custody is gearing up for a theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.

Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial web series Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles. Dootha marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar after Manam and Thank You.