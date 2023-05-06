Naga Chaitanya calls ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu a ‘lovely person’; Says she deserves all happiness

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most-loved real-life couples in South Indian cinema, parted ways in 2017. The former couple, who made their acting debut together with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Ye Maya Chesave in 2010, eventually fell in love and tied the knot in 2017. However, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's marriage hit rock bottom in 2021, and the stars announced their separation with an official statement. While Naga Chaitanya is focusing on his Telugu film career, Samantha is now busy exploring the OTT space and Bollywood.

Naga Chaitanya calls ex-wife Samantha a 'lovely person'

In his recent interview with ETimes, Naga Chaitanya showered praises on his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, to the much surprise of their fans and netizens. "Yes. It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," said the actor, who finally opened up about their current status.

However, Naga Chaitanya once again spoke about how the unwanted media attention made things more awkward between him and his ex-wife. "Samantha is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about," explained the actor.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's work front

As you may know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming Indian spin-off of the recently released Amazon Prime series Citadel, and a couple of Bollywood films. She is teaming up with The Family Man duo Raj and DK for Citadel, which features Varun Dhawan as the male lead. Samantha is also reportedly to be teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana, for an upcoming horror comedy. In Telugu, she will be next seen in Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is going through a tough phase in his career with the back-to-back failures of his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha and Telugu film Thank You. However, he is now set to make a strong comeback with Venkat Prabhu's upcoming cop drama Custody, which is set to release on May 12, Friday.

