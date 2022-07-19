Naga Chaitanya calls Katrina Kaif, Nayanthara his favourites, opens up on Maanaadu remake: 5 big revelations

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Thank You, which is set for theatrical release on 22nd July 2022. During the promotions, the actor has been speaking his heart out about the movie and other topics, which have caught the internet's interest. Thank You is a coming-of-age drama of a person with humble beginnings who goes on to become a self-made billionaire. He plays the role of Abhi and shows his journey from college to a business tycoon.

On importance of relationships

While the trailer has already caught enough attention, Naga Chaitanya's words regarding the importance of relationships have created curiosity. Chaitanya said, "This film taught me the importance of expressing gratitude. When I was shooting for this movie, I became more grounded as a person. I called up and thanked some people who’ve contributed to my success in life. This film taught me the seriousness of any relationship and why keeping in touch."

On expressing gratitude

As the title suggests, the film is all about expressing gratitude to people and that's what connected Naga Chaitanya to the script. "I feel gratitude is the point that made me connected instantly and the reason for doing Thank You," shared Chay during promotions. Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and stars Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, and Raashii Khanna as female leads. Also, another fun fact, he is playing die-hard Mahesh Babu's fan in his college days in the film.

Naga Chaitanya's NC22

Naga Chaitanya also opened up about his next NC22 with Vikram Prabhu and said it's a cop story. The actor also revealed that he is super excited to begin the shoot. Krithi Shetty is the female lead in the film. It is to be noted that Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty previously worked together on a blockbuster film Bangarraju.

Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu Telugu remake

Apart from his films, Naga Chaitanya also made a big revelation that Silambarasan TR's blockbuster film Maanaadu is getting a Telugu remake. And it's not him staring in the remake, Rana Daggubati will reportedly reprise the lead actor role. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Suresh Productions has acquired the remake rights of Maanaadu for a humongous sum of Rs 12 crore. We further also reported that the producer is currently working to adapt the script keeping the sensibilities of the respective audience in mind. Once the basic screenplay is locked, the makers will work towards getting an able director on board for the respective versions.

Favourite Actresses

Last but definitely not least, Naga Chaitanya, who is usually shy, opened up about his favourite actresses. He called Lady Superstar Nayanathara and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif his favourite actresses."

