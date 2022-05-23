Naga Chaitanya celebrates 8 years of Manam with Vikram K Kumar from Dhootha sets: Sharing same passion again

The classic Telugu movie, Manam, which starred the 4 generations of the Akkineni clan, Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, clocked 8 years of its release. Today, on May 23, 8 years ago, Manam directed by Vikram K Kumar hit the theatres and became a blockbuster hit. On that note, celebrating the special day, Naga Chaitanya shared a pic with director Vikram, who are working together again for the web series Dootha, to celebrate 8 years of Manam.

From the sets of Dhootha, Naga Chaitanya shared a pic with director Vikram K Kumar and wrote, 8 years of #Manam being on the floors today with @thisisvikramkumar and sharing the same passion .. probably the best way to celebrate this journey ! Thankful #anrliveson."

Check out the post here:

Manam is extremely special to the Akkineni family as it was the last film veteran actor Nageswara Rao. It was also selected for premiere at the 45th International Film Festival of India to pay homage to ANR. Vikram Kumar's directorial film also featured Shriya Saran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neetu Chandra and Raashi Khanna in key roles. It also featured actor Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo as a doctor.

The film’s story is about reincarnation and the beautiful phases of life. The film is one of the best Telugu films of all time and remains to be a classic. The film effortlessly managed to blend comedy with emotions and gave Telugu audiences one of the best soothing music albums.

Meanwhile, coming to Dhootha, Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial web series Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.

